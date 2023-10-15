NFC West foes go head to head when the Los Angeles Rams (2-3) host the Arizona Cardinals (1-4) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is favored by a touchdown. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for this game.

The Rams' recent betting trends and insights can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Cardinals. As the Cardinals prepare for this matchup against the Rams, here are their betting trends and insights.

Cardinals vs. Rams Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline Arizona Moneyline BetMGM Rams (-7) 48.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Rams (-7) 48.5 -330 +265 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Arizona vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: FOX

Cardinals vs. Rams Betting Insights

Arizona has covered the spread three times in five games.

The Cardinals have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 7-point underdog or more this year.

Arizona has played five games this year, and four of them have hit the over.

Los Angeles has covered the spread twice in five games this season.

Los Angeles has hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

