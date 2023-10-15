NFC West foes meet when the Los Angeles Rams (2-3) and the Arizona Cardinals (1-4) play on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.

How to Watch Rams vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: FOX

Cardinals Insights

The Cardinals score 21.6 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Rams give up.

The Cardinals rack up 329 yards per game, just 1.6 more than the 327.4 the Rams allow.

This year Arizona piles up 143.2 yards per game on the ground, 22.6 more than Los Angeles allows (120.6).

This year the Cardinals have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Rams' takeaways (3).

Cardinals Away Performance

In road games, the Cardinals put up 16 points per game and give up 27.5. That's less than they score overall (21.6), and more than they allow (27.2).

The Cardinals rack up 286 yards per game away from home (43 less than their overall average), and concede 321.5 in away games (54.1 less than overall).

On the road, Arizona racks up 185.5 passing yards per game and gives up 213.5. That's less than it gains (185.8) and allows (251.4) overall.

On the road, the Cardinals accumulate 100.5 rushing yards per game and give up 108. That's less than they gain (143.2) and allow (124.2) overall.

The Cardinals' third-down percentages on offense (41.4%) and defense (41.2%) in away games are both lower than their overall numbers of 41.7% and 47.5%, respectively.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 Dallas W 28-16 FOX 10/1/2023 at San Francisco L 35-16 FOX 10/8/2023 Cincinnati L 34-20 FOX 10/15/2023 at Los Angeles - FOX 10/22/2023 at Seattle - FOX 10/29/2023 Baltimore - CBS 11/5/2023 at Cleveland - CBS

