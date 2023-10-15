How to Watch Cardinals vs. Rams on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 6
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:57 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NFC West foes meet when the Los Angeles Rams (2-3) and the Arizona Cardinals (1-4) play on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.
We provide more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Rams vs. Cardinals
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Cardinals Insights
- The Cardinals score 21.6 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Rams give up.
- The Cardinals rack up 329 yards per game, just 1.6 more than the 327.4 the Rams allow.
- This year Arizona piles up 143.2 yards per game on the ground, 22.6 more than Los Angeles allows (120.6).
- This year the Cardinals have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Rams' takeaways (3).
Cardinals Away Performance
- In road games, the Cardinals put up 16 points per game and give up 27.5. That's less than they score overall (21.6), and more than they allow (27.2).
- The Cardinals rack up 286 yards per game away from home (43 less than their overall average), and concede 321.5 in away games (54.1 less than overall).
- On the road, Arizona racks up 185.5 passing yards per game and gives up 213.5. That's less than it gains (185.8) and allows (251.4) overall.
- On the road, the Cardinals accumulate 100.5 rushing yards per game and give up 108. That's less than they gain (143.2) and allow (124.2) overall.
- The Cardinals' third-down percentages on offense (41.4%) and defense (41.2%) in away games are both lower than their overall numbers of 41.7% and 47.5%, respectively.
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/24/2023
|Dallas
|W 28-16
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|at San Francisco
|L 35-16
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|Cincinnati
|L 34-20
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|at Seattle
|-
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|at Cleveland
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.