Cardinals vs. Rams Injury Report — Week 6
Entering this week's action, the Arizona Cardinals (1-4) have 11 players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Los Angeles Rams (2-3) on Sunday, October 15 at SoFi Stadium, with the opening kick at 4:25 PM .
The Cardinals are coming off of a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals by the score of 34-20.
In their most recent outing, the Rams lost 23-14 to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Keaontay Ingram
|RB
|Neck
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Illness
|Questionable
|Josh Woods
|LB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Dennis Daley
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Jalen Thompson
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
|Myjai Sanders
|OLB
|Thumb
|Questionable
|Cameron Thomas
|OLB
|Thigh
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jonathan Ledbetter
|DL
|Finger
|Questionable
|Jesse Luketa
|OLB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|Illness
|Questionable
|Garrett Williams
|CB
|Knee
|Questionable
Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Joseph Noteboom
|OT
|Groin
|Questionable
|Kevin Dotson
|OL
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Larrell Murchison
|DT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Christian Rozeboom
|LB
|Thigh
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Cardinals vs. Rams Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cardinals Season Insights
- The Cardinals are generating 329 total yards per game on offense this season (15th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 375.6 total yards per game (26th-ranked).
- From an offensive perspective, the Cardinals are compiling 21.6 points per contest (18th-ranked). They rank 27th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (27.2 points given up per game).
- The Cardinals' passing offense has been bottom-five this season, posting 185.8 passing yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 26th with 251.4 passing yards ceded per contest.
- With 143.2 rushing yards per game on offense, Arizona ranks sixth in the NFL. Defensively it ranks 22nd, surrendering 124.2 rushing yards per game.
- The Cardinals sport a +1 turnover margin this season, which ranks 14th in the NFL.
Cardinals vs. Rams Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Rams (-7)
- Moneyline: Rams (-300), Cardinals (+240)
- Total: 47.5 points
