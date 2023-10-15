Entering this week's action, the Arizona Cardinals (1-4) have 11 players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Los Angeles Rams (2-3) on Sunday, October 15 at SoFi Stadium, with the opening kick at 4:25 PM .

The Cardinals are coming off of a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals by the score of 34-20.

In their most recent outing, the Rams lost 23-14 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Keaontay Ingram RB Neck Limited Participation In Practice Marquise Brown WR Illness Questionable Josh Woods LB Ankle Questionable Dennis Daley OL Ankle Questionable Jalen Thompson S Hamstring Out Myjai Sanders OLB Thumb Questionable Cameron Thomas OLB Thigh Limited Participation In Practice Jonathan Ledbetter DL Finger Questionable Jesse Luketa OLB Shoulder Questionable Elijah Higgins TE Illness Questionable Garrett Williams CB Knee Questionable

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joseph Noteboom OT Groin Questionable Kevin Dotson OL Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Ernest Jones LB Knee Questionable Larrell Murchison DT Knee Questionable Christian Rozeboom LB Thigh Did Not Participate In Practice

Cardinals vs. Rams Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Season Insights

The Cardinals are generating 329 total yards per game on offense this season (15th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 375.6 total yards per game (26th-ranked).

From an offensive perspective, the Cardinals are compiling 21.6 points per contest (18th-ranked). They rank 27th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (27.2 points given up per game).

The Cardinals' passing offense has been bottom-five this season, posting 185.8 passing yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 26th with 251.4 passing yards ceded per contest.

With 143.2 rushing yards per game on offense, Arizona ranks sixth in the NFL. Defensively it ranks 22nd, surrendering 124.2 rushing yards per game.

The Cardinals sport a +1 turnover margin this season, which ranks 14th in the NFL.

Cardinals vs. Rams Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Rams (-7)

Rams (-7) Moneyline: Rams (-300), Cardinals (+240)

Rams (-300), Cardinals (+240) Total: 47.5 points

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.