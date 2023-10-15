Cardinals vs. Rams Player Props & Odds – Week 6
Puka Nacua will lead the Los Angeles Rams into their matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.
Trying to make player prop wagers? Several of the most prolific contributors for the Rams and the Cardinals will have player props on the table for this game.
Emari Demercado Touchdown Odds
- Demercado Odds to Score First TD: +1100
- Demercado Odds to Score Anytime TD: +450
Kyren Williams Touchdown Odds
- Williams Odds to Score First TD: +390
- Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +145
More Cardinals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Zach Ertz
|-
|-
|32.5 (-113)
|Joshua Dobbs
|215.5 (-113)
|19.5 (-113)
|-
|Marquise Brown
|-
|-
|61.5 (-114)
|Michael Wilson
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
|Emari Demercado
|-
|38.5 (-113)
|14.5 (-113)
More Rams Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tutu Atwell
|-
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|Tyler Higbee
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
|Cooper Kupp
|-
|-
|88.5 (-113)
|Puka Nacua
|-
|-
|67.5 (-113)
|Matthew Stafford
|277.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Kyren Williams
|-
|65.5 (-113)
|17.5 (-113)
