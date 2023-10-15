The Los Angeles Rams (2-3) will play NFC West rivals, the Arizona Cardinals (1-4), on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Rams are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the outing.

This week's game that pits the Rams against the Cardinals is a great opportunity to make some live bets while you enjoy the action. Keep scrolling for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Cardinals vs. Rams Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Cardinals have hit the gridiron for five games this season, and they have had the lead after the first quarter two times and have been losing three times.

The Rams have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have been behind after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 6.8 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Cardinals have lost the second quarter two times and outscored their opponent three times in five games this season.

In five games this year, the Rams have lost the second quarter three times and won two times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging six points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 7.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

So far this season, the Cardinals have won the third quarter in two games, and they've lost the third quarter in three games.

In five games this year, the Rams have won the third quarter one time, lost three times, and been knotted up one time.

On offense, Los Angeles is averaging 3.2 points in the third quarter (24th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 4.2 points on average in the third quarter (17th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Regarding fourth-quarter scoring, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in that quarter in one game and have lost that quarter in four games.

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Rams have won that quarter in two games and have been outscored in that quarter in three games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 5.2 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

Cardinals vs. Rams Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Cardinals have led after the first half in three games this season. The team has been trailing after the first half in two games.

The Rams have been winning after the first half in one game, have been behind after the first half in two games, and have been tied after the first half in two games in 2023.

2nd Half

Regarding second-half scoring this season, the Cardinals have won the second half in one game and have lost the second half in four games.

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Rams have won the second half in one game, going 1-0 in those contests, and they have lost the second half in four games (1-3).

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 8.4 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 11 points on average in the second half.

