Among the available options on the Week 7 Pac-12 college football schedule, Washington State (-7.5) against Arizona is our best spread bet, while our model suggests wagering on the total in the UCLA vs. Oregon State matchup. Get even more insights and stats on those and other games to bet on or add to a parlay in the article below.

Best Week 7 Pac-12 Spread Bets

Pick: Washington State -7.5 vs. Arizona

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at Washington State Cougars

Arizona Wildcats at Washington State Cougars Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington State by 17.8 points

Washington State by 17.8 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Notre Dame -2.5 vs. USC

Matchup: USC Trojans at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

USC Trojans at Notre Dame Fighting Irish Projected Favorite & Spread: Notre Dame by 8.1 points

Notre Dame by 8.1 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Utah -10.5 vs. Cal

Matchup: California Golden Bears at Utah Utes

California Golden Bears at Utah Utes Projected Favorite & Spread: Utah by 14.0 points

Utah by 14.0 points Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 7 Pac-12 Total Bets

Under 54.5 - UCLA vs. Oregon State

Matchup: UCLA Bruins at Oregon State Beavers

UCLA Bruins at Oregon State Beavers Projected Total: 47.2 points

47.2 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Under 67.5 - Oregon vs. Washington

Matchup: Oregon Ducks at Washington Huskies

Oregon Ducks at Washington Huskies Projected Total: 60.8 points

60.8 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Over 43.5 - Cal vs. Utah

Matchup: California Golden Bears at Utah Utes

California Golden Bears at Utah Utes Projected Total: 47.7 points

47.7 points Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Week 7 Pac-12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G USC 6-0 (4-0 Pac-12) 51.8 / 27.0 523.3 / 421.3 Oregon 5-0 (2-0 Pac-12) 51.6 / 11.8 557.8 / 255.6 Washington 5-0 (2-0 Pac-12) 46.0 / 18.4 569.4 / 365.0 Oregon State 5-1 (2-1 Pac-12) 38.5 / 19.7 449.2 / 324.2 UCLA 4-1 (1-1 Pac-12) 30.6 / 12.2 458.8 / 254.2 Utah 4-1 (1-1 Pac-12) 19.2 / 11.8 297.6 / 282.6 Washington State 4-1 (1-1 Pac-12) 40.0 / 25.4 470.0 / 400.2 Colorado 4-2 (1-2 Pac-12) 33.0 / 34.2 415.8 / 465.5 Arizona 3-3 (1-2 Pac-12) 29.8 / 23.0 441.7 / 349.3 Cal 3-3 (1-2 Pac-12) 32.5 / 30.7 431.3 / 383.3 Stanford 1-4 (0-3 Pac-12) 19.2 / 34.6 343.6 / 445.2 Arizona State 1-5 (0-3 Pac-12) 18.7 / 28.3 342.2 / 339.3

