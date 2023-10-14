OVC Games Today: How to Watch OVC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 7
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:10 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
As we head into Week 7 of the college football season, there are four games involving teams from the OVC on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.
OVC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at South Carolina State Bulldogs
|1:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Eastern Illinois Panthers at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Lindenwood Lions at Charleston Southern Buccaneers
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Norfolk State Spartans at Tennessee State Tigers
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
