The Texas A&M Aggies (4-2) and their ninth-ranked run defense will visit the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) and the seventh-ranked rushing offense on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Aggies are 3.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Texas A&M matchup.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Texas A&M Moneyline
BetMGM Tennessee (-3.5) 55.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Tennessee (-3.5) 55.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

  • Tennessee has put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Volunteers have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.
  • Texas A&M has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Tennessee & Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds

Tennessee
To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000
To Win the SEC +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400
Texas A&M
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000
To Win the SEC +900 Bet $100 to win $900

