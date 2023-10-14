The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-4) hit the road for a Big Sky clash against the Portland State Vikings (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome.

Northern Arizona is averaging 24.3 points per game on offense this season (65th in the FCS), and is giving up 30.0 points per game (82nd) on defense. Portland State is posting 354.0 total yards per contest on offense this season (59th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 363.8 total yards per game (73rd-ranked).

Northern Arizona vs. Portland State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Flagstaff, Arizona

Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

Northern Arizona vs. Portland State Key Statistics

Northern Arizona Portland State 387.5 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.0 (78th) 359.7 (91st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.8 (51st) 146.3 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.2 (12th) 241.2 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.8 (115th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Northern Arizona Stats Leaders

Adam Damante has 862 yards passing for Northern Arizona, completing 73.3% of his passes and throwing five touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Devon Starling has 464 rushing yards on 98 carries with four touchdowns.

Chase Belcher has been handed the ball 35 times this year and racked up 180 yards (30.0 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also contributed in the pass game with 12 grabs for 109 yards and one touchdown.

Coleman Owen's team-leading 387 yards as a receiver have come on 35 receptions (out of 30 targets) with two touchdowns.

Hendrix Johnson has reeled in 18 passes while averaging 29.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Marcus Phillips Jr. has been the target of three passes and racked up eight catches for 135 yards, an average of 22.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Portland State Stats Leaders

Dante Chachere has thrown for 499 yards on 55-of-96 passing with six touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 277 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Quincy Craig has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 307 yards (61.4 per game) with three touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 15 receptions this season are good for 172 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Jermaine Braddock has caught 17 passes and compiled 147 receiving yards (29.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Nate Bennett's eight catches (on 14 targets) have netted him 69 yards (13.8 ypg).

