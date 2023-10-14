The Maryland Terrapins (5-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at SECU Stadium in a Big Ten clash.

Maryland is putting up 429.3 yards per game on offense (45th in the FBS), and rank 36th on defense, yielding 337.2 yards allowed per game. Illinois has not been getting things done offensively, ranking 15th-worst in the FBS with 19.2 points per game. It has been better defensively, giving up 28.8 points per contest (90th-ranked).

Below in this article, we provide you all the details you need to know about how to see this game on NBC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Maryland vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Maryland vs. Illinois Key Statistics

Maryland Illinois 429.3 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.3 (71st) 337.2 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.5 (105th) 148.8 (73rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.5 (102nd) 280.5 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 253.8 (52nd) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (125th) 12 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,660 yards (276.7 ypg) to lead Maryland, completing 62.9% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 89 rushing yards on 25 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Roman Hemby has 344 rushing yards on 72 carries with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 117 yards (19.5 per game).

Colby McDonald has been handed the ball 30 times this year and racked up 216 yards (36.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jeshaun Jones' 378 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 38 times and has collected 24 catches and two touchdowns.

Tai Felton has put up a 329-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 21 passes on 36 targets.

Kaden Prather's 21 receptions are good enough for 303 yards and four touchdowns.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has thrown for 1,370 yards (228.3 ypg) to lead Illinois, completing 64.2% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 172 yards (28.7 ypg) on 54 carries with three touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Reggie Love III, has carried the ball 51 times for 252 yards (42.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Isaiah Williams has hauled in 503 receiving yards on 38 receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Pat Bryant has racked up 236 receiving yards (39.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 20 receptions.

Casey Washington's 23 targets have resulted in 17 receptions for 177 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Maryland or Illinois gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.