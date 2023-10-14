Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 14, when the Washington State Cougars and Arizona Wildcats go head to head at 7:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Cougars. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Arizona vs. Washington State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Washington State (-7.5) Toss Up (58.5) Washington State 37, Arizona 21

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 7 Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Washington State vs. Arizona? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The moneyline for this contest implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats are 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

Arizona is a perfect 3-0 against the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season.

The Wildcats have hit the over in one of five games with a set total (20%).

The average point total for Arizona this season is 4.4 points higher than this game's over/under.

Washington State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cougars' implied win probability is 75.0%.

The Cougars have beaten the spread three times in four games.

Washington State is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Two Cougars games (out of four) have gone over the point total this season.

The over/under in this game is 58.5 points, 1.1 higher than the average total in Washington State games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wildcats vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington State 40.0 25.4 44.3 26.0 33.5 24.5 Arizona 29.8 23.0 31.0 14.7 28.7 31.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.