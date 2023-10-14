Pac-12 rivals square off when the No. 19 Washington State Cougars (4-1) host the Arizona Wildcats (3-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Martin Stadium. Washington State is favored by 7.5 points. The total has been set at 57.5 points for this matchup.

Offensively, Washington State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 18th-best in the FBS by putting up 470.0 yards per game. The defense ranks 101st (400.2 yards allowed per game). In terms of points scored Arizona ranks 67th in the FBS (29.8 points per game), and it is 52nd defensively (23.0 points allowed per contest).

Arizona vs. Washington State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Pullman, Washington

Venue: Martin Stadium

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Washington State vs Arizona Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Washington State -7.5 -105 -115 57.5 -110 -110 -275 +225

Arizona Recent Performance

Offensively, the Wildcats are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining only 399.0 yards per game (-27-worst in college football). On defense, they are giving up 397.7 (96th-ranked).

The Wildcats are 23rd-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (28.7 per game) and -52-worst in points allowed (31.3).

In its past three games, Arizona has thrown for 246.3 yards per game (97th in the country), and allowed 276.0 in the air (-74-worst).

The Wildcats are accumulating 152.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (16th-worst in college football), and allowing 121.7 per game (82nd).

The Wildcats have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their last three contests.

Arizona has hit the over once in its past three games.

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Arizona has a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs in three of three games this season.

In Arizona's five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).

This season, Arizona has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

This season, Arizona has been at least a +225 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Arizona Stats Leaders

Jayden de Laura has 1,069 passing yards, or 178.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 69.6% of his passes and has collected nine touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 21.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Jonah Coleman is his team's leading rusher with 54 carries for 363 yards, or 60.5 per game. Coleman has also chipped in with 17 catches for 198 yards and one receiving touchdown.

D.J. Williams has run for 209 yards across 43 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Tetairoa McMillan has racked up 524 receiving yards on 33 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Jacob Cowing has 45 receptions (on 58 targets) for a total of 380 yards (63.3 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Tanner McLachlan has racked up 242 reciving yards (40.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Taylor Upshaw has racked up 4.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording 4.0 TFL and nine tackles.

Jacob Manu, Arizona's leading tackler, has 38 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks this year.

