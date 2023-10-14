Pac-12 play features the No. 19 Washington State Cougars (4-1) against the Arizona Wildcats (3-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Martin Stadium. The Cougars are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Washington State vs. Arizona matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pullman, Washington Venue: Martin Stadium

Arizona vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington State Moneyline Arizona Moneyline BetMGM Washington State (-8.5) 58.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Washington State (-8.5) 59.5 -330 +260 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Arizona vs. Washington State Betting Trends

Arizona has put together a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wildcats have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread each time.

Washington State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

The Cougars have been favored by 8.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Arizona 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

