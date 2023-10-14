Arizona vs. Washington State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
Pac-12 play features the No. 19 Washington State Cougars (4-1) against the Arizona Wildcats (3-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Martin Stadium. The Cougars are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Washington State vs. Arizona matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Arizona vs. Washington State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Pullman, Washington
- Venue: Martin Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Arizona vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington State Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington State (-8.5)
|58.5
|-350
|+260
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Washington State (-8.5)
|59.5
|-330
|+260
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 7 Odds
- Iowa State vs Cincinnati
- Illinois vs Maryland
- Oregon vs Washington
- UTEP vs Florida International
- Arkansas vs Alabama
- Texas A&M vs Tennessee
- Stanford vs Colorado
- Georgia Southern vs James Madison
- Florida Atlantic vs South Florida
- Indiana vs Michigan
- Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State
- West Virginia vs Houston
- Iowa vs Wisconsin
- Kansas vs Oklahoma State
- SMU vs East Carolina
- Tulane vs Memphis
- Syracuse vs Florida State
- Georgia vs Vanderbilt
- BYU vs TCU
Arizona vs. Washington State Betting Trends
- Arizona has put together a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Wildcats have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread each time.
- Washington State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- The Cougars have been favored by 8.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Arizona 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.