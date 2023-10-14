The No. 19 Washington State Cougars (4-1) and the Arizona Wildcats (3-3) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Martin Stadium in a battle of Pac-12 opponents.

Washington State ranks 101st in total defense this year (400.2 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th-best in the FBS with 470.0 total yards per game. From an offensive angle, Arizona is generating 441.7 total yards per contest (32nd-ranked). It ranks 47th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (349.3 total yards allowed per game).

Arizona vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pullman, Washington Venue: Martin Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Arizona vs. Washington State Key Statistics

Arizona Washington State 441.7 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 470.0 (58th) 349.3 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.2 (50th) 163.2 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 105.6 (118th) 278.5 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.4 (2nd) 10 (91st) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (80th) 5 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

Arizona Stats Leaders

Jayden de Laura has compiled 1,069 yards on 69.6% passing while collecting nine touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 131 yards with three scores.

Jonah Coleman has rushed 54 times for 363 yards. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 198 yards and one touchdown.

D.J. Williams has racked up 43 carries and totaled 209 yards with one touchdown.

Tetairoa McMillan leads his team with 524 receiving yards on 33 receptions with five touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing has racked up 380 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) and eight touchdowns on 45 receptions.

Tanner McLachlan's 19 catches (on 21 targets) have netted him 242 yards (40.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Washington State Stats Leaders

Cameron Ward has thrown for 1,591 yards (318.2 ypg) to lead Washington State, completing 68.9% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 97 rushing yards on 48 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Nakia Watson has 153 rushing yards on 46 carries with two touchdowns.

Dylan Paine has been handed the ball 14 times this year and racked up 101 yards (20.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Kyle Willams has hauled in 24 receptions for 387 yards (77.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Josh Kelly has caught 26 passes for 376 yards (75.2 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Lincoln Victor has been the target of 33 passes and hauled in 24 grabs for 342 yards, an average of 68.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

