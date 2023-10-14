Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Arizona
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 2:01 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Wildcats versus the Washington State Cougars is a game to watch for fans of Arizona college football on a Week 7 slate that includes plenty of competitive contests.
College Football Games to Watch in Arizona on TV This Week
Portland State Vikings at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Arizona Wildcats at No. 19 Washington State Cougars
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Martin Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Washington State (-7.5)
