Coyotes vs. Devils Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 13
The New Jersey Devils and Arizona Coyotes hit the ice at Prudential Center on Friday, October 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS.
Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Friday's contest.
Coyotes vs. Devils Predictions for Friday
Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Devils 5, Coyotes 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Devils (-250)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Devils (-1.5)
Coyotes vs Devils Additional Info
Coyotes Splits and Trends
- The Coyotes had a 8-14-22 record in overtime games last season, and a 28-40-14 overall record.
- In the 28 games Arizona played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 30 points.
- Last season the Coyotes scored just one goal in 12 games, and went 1-10-1 (three points).
- Arizona accumulated six points (1-19-4) when scoring a pair of goals last season.
- The Coyotes picked up 59 points in their 42 games when they scored more than two goals.
- Last season Arizona scored a lone power-play goal in 29 games, posting a record of 12-14-3.
- When outshooting its opponent last season, Arizona was 6-4-2 (14 points).
- The Coyotes' opponents had more shots in 69 games last season. The Coyotes went 22-35-12 in those games (56 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Devils Rank
|Devils AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|4th
|3.52
|Goals Scored
|2.74
|27th
|8th
|2.71
|Goals Allowed
|3.6
|24th
|4th
|34.4
|Shots
|25.8
|32nd
|5th
|28.2
|Shots Allowed
|35
|30th
|13th
|21.88%
|Power Play %
|18.91%
|24th
|4th
|82.61%
|Penalty Kill %
|74.61%
|27th
Coyotes vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
