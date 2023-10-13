The New Jersey Devils and Arizona Coyotes meet at Prudential Center on Friday, October 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-250) Coyotes (+200) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes secured an upset victory in five, or 23.8%, of the 21 games they played as an underdog last season.

Arizona had a record of 2-12 in games when sportsbooks listed them as +200 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The Coyotes have a 33.3% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).

Last season, 42 of Arizona's games featured more than 6.5 goals.

Coyotes vs Devils Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Devils Rankings

Devils 2022-23 Total (Rank) Coyotes 2022-23 Total (Rank) 289 (4th) Goals 225 (27th) 222 (8th) Goals Allowed 295 (24th) 49 (20th) Power Play Goals 45 (23rd) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 81 (32nd)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

The Coyotes had 225 goals last season (2.7 per game), 27th in the NHL.

Arizona allowed 3.6 goals per game (295 in total), 24th in the league.

Their -70 goal differential was 27th in the league.

With 45 power-play goals (on 238 chances), Arizona was 23rd in the NHL.

The Coyotes' power-play percentage (18.91) put them 24th in the league.

In terms of shorthanded goals, Arizona had five.

The Coyotes' had the 27th-ranked penalty kill percentage (74.61%).

The Coyotes won 45.9% of faceoffs, 29th in the NHL.

Arizona's 10.6% shooting percentage was ninth in the league.

The Coyotes held their opponents scoreless four times.

