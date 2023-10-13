Coyotes vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Jersey Devils and Arizona Coyotes meet at Prudential Center on Friday, October 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS.
Coyotes vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Devils (-250)
|Coyotes (+200)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes secured an upset victory in five, or 23.8%, of the 21 games they played as an underdog last season.
- Arizona had a record of 2-12 in games when sportsbooks listed them as +200 or longer on the moneyline last season.
- The Coyotes have a 33.3% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).
- Last season, 42 of Arizona's games featured more than 6.5 goals.
Coyotes vs Devils Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Coyotes 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|289 (4th)
|Goals
|225 (27th)
|222 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|295 (24th)
|49 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|45 (23rd)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|81 (32nd)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- The Coyotes had 225 goals last season (2.7 per game), 27th in the NHL.
- Arizona allowed 3.6 goals per game (295 in total), 24th in the league.
- Their -70 goal differential was 27th in the league.
- With 45 power-play goals (on 238 chances), Arizona was 23rd in the NHL.
- The Coyotes' power-play percentage (18.91) put them 24th in the league.
- In terms of shorthanded goals, Arizona had five.
- The Coyotes' had the 27th-ranked penalty kill percentage (74.61%).
- The Coyotes won 45.9% of faceoffs, 29th in the NHL.
- Arizona's 10.6% shooting percentage was ninth in the league.
- The Coyotes held their opponents scoreless four times.
