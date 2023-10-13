Friday will feature a projected one-sided NHL contest between the home favorite New Jersey Devils (1-0, -250 on the moneyline to win) and the Arizona Coyotes (0-0-0, +200 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Coyotes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Devils Betting Trends

The Devils have been listed as a moneyline favorite only one time this season (they won).

New Jersey has had moneyline odds set at -250 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Arizona has not been a longer underdog on the moneyline than the +200 odds on them winning this game.

