How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 13
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:13 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The New Jersey Devils host the Arizona Coyotes on Friday, October 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS.
You can watch the Devils try to beat the Coyotes on ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Coyotes vs Devils Additional Info
Coyotes Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Coyotes' total of 295 goals conceded (3.6 per game) was 24th in the league.
- The Coyotes had 225 goals last season (2.7 per game), 27th in the NHL.
- Their -70 goal differential was 27th in the league.
- The Coyotes had 45 power-play goals (23rd in NHL) on 238 chances.
- The Coyotes scored on 18.91% of their power plays, No. 24 in the league.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|82
|37
|49
|86
|63
|58
|34.9%
|Nick Schmaltz
|63
|22
|36
|58
|55
|61
|40%
|Matias Maccelli
|64
|11
|38
|49
|46
|23
|0%
|Jason Zucker
|78
|27
|21
|48
|39
|35
|26.7%
|Lawson Crouse
|77
|24
|21
|45
|32
|32
|40.2%
Devils Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Devils gave up 222 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in league play.
- The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) made them the fourth-best scoring team in the league last season.
- Their +67 goal differential was third-best in the league.
- The 49 power-play goals the Devils put up last season (20th in the NHL) came via 224 power-play chances.
- The Devils' 21.88% power-play conversion rate was 13th in the league.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.3%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|52
|74
|74
|21
|-
|Tyler Toffoli
|82
|34
|39
|73
|32
|41
|58.3%
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
