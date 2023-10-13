Coyotes vs. Devils Injury Report Today - October 13
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Arizona Coyotes (0-0-0), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Coyotes ready for their matchup with the New Jersey Devils (1-0) at Prudential Center on Friday, October 13 at 7:00 PM ET.
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Dougie Hamilton
|D
|Out
|Wrist
|Erik Haula
|LW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Coyotes vs. Devils Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, October 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Newark, New Jersey
- Arena: Prudential Center
Coyotes Season Insights (2022-23)
- With 225 goals (2.7 per game) last season, the Coyotes had the NHL's 27th-ranked offense.
- Arizona gave up 295 total goals (3.6 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- They had the 27th-ranked goal differential in the league at -70.
Devils Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Devils' 289 goals scored last season (3.5 per game) ranked fourth in the NHL.
- Defensively, New Jersey was one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 222 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.
- Their goal differential (+67) made them third-best in the league.
Coyotes vs. Devils Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-250)
|Coyotes (+200)
|6.5
