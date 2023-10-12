Arizona High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Navajo County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
In Navajo County, Arizona, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Navajo County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Kingman High School at Winslow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 12
- Location: Winslow, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Holbrook Indian School at Red Mesa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Teec Nos Pos, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greyhills Academy High School at Pinon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13
- Location: Pinon, AZ
- Conference: North 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mogollon High School at Joseph City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13
- Location: Joseph City, AZ
- Conference: Copper
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Show Low High School at Monument Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13
- Location: Kayenta, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
