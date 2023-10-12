Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Mohave County, Arizona? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Mohave County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Kingman High School at Winslow High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 12
  • Location: Winslow, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

El Capitan at Williams High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13
  • Location: Williams, AZ
  • Conference: Canyon
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tempe Preparatory Academy at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13
  • Location: Bullhead City, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

The Odyssey Institute For Advanced and International Studies at River Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13
  • Location: Mohave Valley, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

