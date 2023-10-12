Arizona High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Maricopa County, Arizona this week? We've got the information.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Arcadia High School at Payson High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on October 12
- Location: Payson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
San Tan Foothills High School at Crismon High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM AZT on October 12
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Bagdad High School at North Phoenix Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Leadership Academy - Ironwood at Tempe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corona del Sol High School at Mountain Pointe High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 13
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yuma Catholic High School at Buckeye Union High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 13
- Location: Buckeye, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florence High School at Benjamin Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland High School at Williams Field High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bourgade Catholic High School at Gilbert Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Page High School at Dysart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13
- Location: El Mirage, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kofa High School at Shadow Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Higley High School at Notre Dame Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Lutheran High School at Scottsdale Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anthem Preparatory Academy at Salome High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13
- Location: Salome, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gila Ridge High School at Seton Catholic Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tempe Preparatory Academy at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13
- Location: Bullhead City, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Odyssey Institute For Advanced and International Studies at River Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13
- Location: Mohave Valley, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Vista High School at Brophy College Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
