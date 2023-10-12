Arizona High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gila County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Gila County, Arizona has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gila County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Arcadia High School at Payson High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on October 12
- Location: Payson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Payson High School at Blue Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13
- Location: Lakeside, AZ
- Conference: East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
