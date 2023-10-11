Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .390 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Lance Lynn on the mound, October 11 at 9:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 3 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks own a 2-0 series lead.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks while batting .261.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 69th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

In 67.8% of his games this year (101 of 149), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (24.2%) he recorded more than one.

In 16.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has an RBI in 55 of 149 games this year, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 55 games this year (36.9%), including eight multi-run games (5.4%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 71 .261 AVG .262 .315 OBP .303 .515 SLG .412 37 XBH 24 15 HR 9 49 RBI 33 61/21 K/BB 42/12 4 SB 1

