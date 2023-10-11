Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:34 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .390 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Lance Lynn on the mound, October 11 at 9:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 3 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks own a 2-0 series lead.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks while batting .261.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 69th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- In 67.8% of his games this year (101 of 149), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (24.2%) he recorded more than one.
- In 16.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has an RBI in 55 of 149 games this year, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 55 games this year (36.9%), including eight multi-run games (5.4%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|71
|.261
|AVG
|.262
|.315
|OBP
|.303
|.515
|SLG
|.412
|37
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|9
|49
|RBI
|33
|61/21
|K/BB
|42/12
|4
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (200 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynn (13-11) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 33rd start of the season. He's put together a 5.73 ERA in 183 2/3 innings pitched, with 191 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (5.73), 41st in WHIP (1.394), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).
