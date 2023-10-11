The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte (.429 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 3 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks have a 2-0 series lead.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks while hitting .276.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 28th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Marte is batting .227 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Marte has gotten a hit in 110 of 153 games this season (71.9%), with multiple hits on 41 occasions (26.8%).

In 25 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.3%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

Marte has driven home a run in 55 games this year (35.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 72 games this year (47.1%), including multiple runs in 21 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 75 .303 AVG .250 .383 OBP .335 .505 SLG .466 30 XBH 30 11 HR 14 35 RBI 47 50/35 K/BB 59/36 5 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings