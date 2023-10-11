Ketel Marte vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:35 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte (.429 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 3 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks have a 2-0 series lead.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks while hitting .276.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 28th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- Marte is batting .227 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Marte has gotten a hit in 110 of 153 games this season (71.9%), with multiple hits on 41 occasions (26.8%).
- In 25 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.3%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Marte has driven home a run in 55 games this year (35.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 72 games this year (47.1%), including multiple runs in 21 games.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|75
|.303
|AVG
|.250
|.383
|OBP
|.335
|.505
|SLG
|.466
|30
|XBH
|30
|11
|HR
|14
|35
|RBI
|47
|50/35
|K/BB
|59/36
|5
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (200 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Lynn (13-11) out for his 33rd start of the season. He is 13-11 with a 5.73 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 183 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Sept. 30, the right-hander threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 36-year-old's 5.73 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.394 WHIP ranks 41st, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
