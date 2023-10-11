The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.125 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 3 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks own a 2-0 series lead.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks while batting .246.

Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 48.2% of his games this season (68 of 141), with multiple hits 30 times (21.3%).

Looking at the 141 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (4.3%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 34 games this year (24.1%), Perdomo has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (6.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 42.6% of his games this season (60 of 141), with two or more runs 11 times (7.8%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 66 .221 AVG .271 .332 OBP .375 .338 SLG .379 16 XBH 14 3 HR 3 20 RBI 27 46/31 K/BB 40/33 10 SB 6

