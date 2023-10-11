Gabriel Moreno -- with an on-base percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on October 11 at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks are holding a 2-0 series lead entering into Game 3 of the NLDS.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks while hitting .284.

Moreno has picked up a hit in 57.3% of his 110 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.3% of those games.

Looking at the 110 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (8.2%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Moreno has picked up an RBI in 37.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 31 of 110 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .333 AVG .234 .381 OBP .296 .414 SLG .401 11 XBH 16 1 HR 6 20 RBI 30 36/15 K/BB 39/14 4 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings