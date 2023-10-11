The NLDS resumes Wednesday at 9:07 PM ET when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks live on TBS from Chase Field. The Diamondbacks would advance to the NLCS with a win while the Dodgers will fight to avoid a sweep. Lance Lynn will get the starting nod for the Dodgers, while the Diamondbacks will counter with Brandon Pfaadt.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 166 home runs.

Arizona is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 746 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Arizona has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.324 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Pfaadt (3-9) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 2 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday, Oct. 3 in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Pfaadt has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/1/2023 Astros L 8-1 Home Kyle Nelson Cristian Javier 10/3/2023 Brewers W 6-3 Away Brandon Pfaadt Corbin Burnes 10/4/2023 Brewers W 5-2 Away Zac Gallen Freddy Peralta 10/7/2023 Dodgers W 11-2 Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw 10/9/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 10/11/2023 Dodgers - Home Brandon Pfaadt Lance Lynn

