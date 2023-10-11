The NLDS continues Wednesday at 9:07 PM ET when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks live on TBS from Chase Field. The Diamondbacks would advance to the NLCS with a win while the Dodgers will fight to avoid a sweep. Brandon Pfaadt will start for the Diamondbacks while the Dodgers have not named a starter.

The Dodgers are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+120). The over/under is 10 runs for this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Time: 9:07 PM ET

TV: TBS

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -145 +120 10 -105 -115 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-2.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks and their foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have come away with 44 wins in the 89 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has won 18 of its 40 games, or 45%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 72 of its 166 games with a total this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 6-5-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-38 41-40 36-30 52-48 59-57 29-21

