The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road for Game 3 of the NLDS versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks lead 2-0 and can clinch with a win.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Lance Lynn (13-11, 5.73 ERA) versus the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (13-11, 5.73 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (3-9, 5.72 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (3-9) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts over 96 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Tuesday, Oct. 3 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.72, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .282 batting average against him.

Pfaadt enters the matchup with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Pfaadt heads into this matchup with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In three of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Dodgers

He will match up with a Dodgers offense that ranks eighth in the league with 1422 total hits (on a .257 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .455 (second in the league) with 249 total home runs (second in MLB play).

In 8 2/3 innings over two appearances against the Dodgers this season, Pfaadt has a 9.35 ERA and a 2.077 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .350.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

The Dodgers' Lynn (13-11) will make his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in six innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The 36-year-old has pitched in 32 games this season with a 5.73 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .259.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Lynn will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 32 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 36-year-old's 5.73 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.394 WHIP ranks 41st, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.

