Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 3 on October 11, 2023
Player props can be found for Mookie Betts and Corbin Carroll, among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday at 9:07 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 54 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .285/.362/.506 so far this year.
- Carroll hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 9
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|Oct. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Brewers
|Oct. 3
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has collected 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .258/.333/.497 so far this year.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 7
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Oct. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Oct. 3
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Lance Lynn Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Lynn Stats
- Lance Lynn (13-11) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 33rd start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Lynn has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 32 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 36-year-old's 5.73 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.394 WHIP ranks 41st, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.
Lynn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Giants
|Sep. 29
|6.0
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 24
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|6
|3
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 18
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|6
|2
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 12
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|at Marlins
|Sep. 6
|4.2
|7
|8
|8
|1
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Lance Lynn's player props with BetMGM.
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Betts Stats
- Betts has 179 hits with 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs, 96 walks and 107 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He's slashing .307/.408/.579 so far this year.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Oct. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 211 hits with 59 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 102 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.
- He has a slash line of .331/.410/.567 on the year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 7
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Oct. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 29
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
Bet on player props for Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.