Game 3 of the NLDS will take place on Wednesday, October 11 at Chase Field, with Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:07 PM ET. The series is currently 2-0 in favor of the Diamondbacks.

The favored Dodgers have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +110. The game's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn - LAD (13-11, 5.73 ERA) vs Brandon Pfaadt - ARI (3-9, 5.72 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +110 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 136 games this season and won 84 (61.8%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 73-46 record (winning 61.3% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Dodgers went 5-5 across the 10 games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 89 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (49.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 24 times in 54 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Pham 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Christian Walker 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +750 5th 1st

