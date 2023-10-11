Corbin Carroll vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:34 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Corbin Carroll (.478 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 3 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks own a 2-0 series lead.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with 161 hits and an OBP of .362, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .506.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 15th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Carroll enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .389 with two homers.
- In 67.5% of his games this season (106 of 157), Carroll has picked up at least one hit, and in 50 of those games (31.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 26 games this season, he has homered (16.6%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 35.0% of his games this year, Carroll has driven in at least one run. In 21 of those games (13.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 54.8% of his games this season (86 of 157), with two or more runs 30 times (19.1%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|75
|.290
|AVG
|.280
|.368
|OBP
|.355
|.534
|SLG
|.479
|35
|XBH
|30
|13
|HR
|12
|41
|RBI
|35
|61/29
|K/BB
|64/28
|21
|SB
|33
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (200 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynn gets the start for the Dodgers, his 33rd of the season. He is 13-11 with a 5.73 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 183 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 36-year-old's 5.73 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.394 WHIP ranks 41st, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
