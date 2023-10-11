On Wednesday, Alek Thomas (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks have a 2-0 series lead going into Game 3 of the NLDS.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .230 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.

Thomas has had a hit in 64 of 119 games this year (53.8%), including multiple hits 19 times (16.0%).

He has gone deep in 9.2% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has had at least one RBI in 26.1% of his games this season (31 of 119), with two or more RBI six times (5.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42 games this year (35.3%), including nine multi-run games (7.6%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 59 .257 AVG .206 .302 OBP .246 .446 SLG .312 18 XBH 13 5 HR 4 25 RBI 14 39/9 K/BB 47/10 2 SB 7

Dodgers Pitching Rankings