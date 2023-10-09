Tommy Pham vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:34 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tommy Pham (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 9:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in NLDS Game 2 with the Diamondbacks on top 1-0.
He racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham has 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .254.
- Pham has picked up a hit in 75 of 128 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.
- Looking at the 128 games he has played this year, he's homered in 15 of them (11.7%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Pham has an RBI in 46 of 128 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 42 times this year (32.8%), including 15 games with multiple runs (11.7%).
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|65
|.275
|AVG
|.235
|.350
|OBP
|.306
|.460
|SLG
|.425
|22
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|34
|45/22
|K/BB
|61/25
|8
|SB
|13
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (200 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (11-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 23rd of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw four scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 3.76 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 22 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .226 to his opponents.
