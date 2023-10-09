Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:34 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
On Monday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET. The clubs will square off in NLDS Game 2 with the Diamondbacks in front 1-0.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Dodgers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks while batting .263.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 101 of 148 games this year (68.2%), with at least two hits on 35 occasions (23.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.5% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 36.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 54 games this season (36.5%), including eight multi-run games (5.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|71
|.265
|AVG
|.262
|.319
|OBP
|.303
|.518
|SLG
|.412
|37
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|9
|49
|RBI
|33
|61/21
|K/BB
|42/12
|4
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (200 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Miller (11-4) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 119 strikeouts through 124 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw four scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.76, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.