Ketel Marte vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:36 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
On Monday, Ketel Marte (.300 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks are holding a 1-0 series lead going into Game 2 of the NLDS.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is hitting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- In 109 of 152 games this year (71.7%) Marte has picked up a hit, and in 40 of those games he had more than one (26.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.4% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte has driven in a run in 55 games this year (36.2%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 71 of 152 games this season, he has scored, and 21 of those games included multiple runs.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|75
|.303
|AVG
|.250
|.383
|OBP
|.335
|.505
|SLG
|.466
|30
|XBH
|30
|11
|HR
|14
|35
|RBI
|47
|50/35
|K/BB
|59/36
|5
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 200 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Miller (11-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 23rd of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw four scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.76 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .226 to his opponents.
