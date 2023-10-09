Geraldo Perdomo -- .115 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on October 9 at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks have a 1-0 series lead entering into Game 2 of the NLDS.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Discover More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .246 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks.

In 48.6% of his 140 games this season, Perdomo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 140 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (4.3%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.3% of his games this year, Perdomo has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (6.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 60 times this season (42.9%), including 11 games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 66 .221 AVG .271 .332 OBP .375 .338 SLG .379 16 XBH 14 3 HR 3 20 RBI 27 46/31 K/BB 40/33 10 SB 6

Dodgers Pitching Rankings