Evan Longoria -- with an on-base percentage of .219 in his past 10 games, 76 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on October 9 at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 2 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks have a 1-0 series lead.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .223 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Longoria has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 76 games this season, with more than one hit in 11.8% of those games.

Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (14.5%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Longoria has picked up an RBI in 27.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 28.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .241 AVG .204 .303 OBP .287 .472 SLG .369 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 16 RBI 12 38/11 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings