The NLDS resumes Monday at 9:07 PM ET when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks live on TBS from Dodger Stadium. The Diamondbacks will look to move one step closer to the NLCS while the Dodgers hope to even up the series with a win. Zac Gallen is expected to start for the Diamondbacks, while the Dodgers will send out Bobby Miller.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 166 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Arizona ranks 17th in the majors with a .408 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks' .250 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 746 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.323 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Gallen (17-9) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 35th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 25 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 34 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/30/2023 Astros L 1-0 Home Merrill Kelly Justin Verlander 10/1/2023 Astros L 8-1 Home Kyle Nelson Cristian Javier 10/3/2023 Brewers W 6-3 Away Brandon Pfaadt Corbin Burnes 10/4/2023 Brewers W 5-2 Away Zac Gallen Freddy Peralta 10/7/2023 Dodgers W 11-2 Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw 10/9/2023 Dodgers - Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 10/11/2023 Dodgers - Home - -

