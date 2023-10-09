Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 2: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The NLDS continues on Monday when the Los Angeles Dodgers play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks will look to build on their 1-0 lead in the series when the game begins at 9:07 PM ET on TBS. Zac Gallen will start for the Diamondbacks and Bobby Miller is the Dodgers' starter for the matchup.
The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +135 odds to play spoiler. An 8-run total has been listed in this matchup.
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Time: 9:07 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-160
|+135
|8
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 3-2.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The previous 10 Diamondbacks contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 88 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (48.9%) in those games.
- Arizona has a record of 12-13 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- So far this season, Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 72 of its 165 games with a total.
- The Diamondbacks are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|43-38
|41-40
|35-30
|52-48
|58-57
|29-21
