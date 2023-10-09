The NLDS continues on Monday when the Los Angeles Dodgers play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks will look to build on their 1-0 lead in the series when the game begins at 9:07 PM ET on TBS. Zac Gallen will start for the Diamondbacks and Bobby Miller is the Dodgers' starter for the matchup.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +135 odds to play spoiler. An 8-run total has been listed in this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -160 +135 8 -110 -110 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 3-2.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Diamondbacks contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 88 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (48.9%) in those games.

Arizona has a record of 12-13 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 72 of its 165 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-38 41-40 35-30 52-48 58-57 29-21

