The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the NLDS on Monday at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks lead the series 1-0.

The Dodgers will call on Bobby Miller (11-4, 3.76 ERA) against the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (11-4, 3.76 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen (17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 28-year-old has a 3.47 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 34 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.

Gallen is aiming for his fourth quality start in a row.

Gallen is looking for his 26th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per start.

In eight of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Zac Gallen vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has the second-ranked slugging percentage (.456) and ranks second in home runs hit (249) in all of MLB. They have a collective .258 batting average, and are sixth in the league with 1424 total hits and second in MLB action scoring 906 runs.

In 10 innings over two appearances against the Dodgers this season, Gallen has a 9.9 ERA and a 2.1 WHIP while his opponents are batting .341.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller (11-4) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in four innings pitched on Sunday, Oct. 1 in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with an ERA of 3.76, a 3.72 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.102.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

In 22 starts this season, Miller has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has made 22 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Bobby Miller vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks rank 14th in MLB with 746 runs scored this season. They have a .250 batting average this campaign with 166 home runs (22nd in the league).

The Diamondbacks have gone 11-for-46 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

