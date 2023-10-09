Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 2 on October 9, 2023
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop betting options for Mookie Betts, Corbin Carroll and others are available in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Dodger Stadium on Monday, starting at 9:07 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 75 RBI (162 total hits). He has stolen 53 bases.
- He has a .287/.363/.508 slash line on the year.
- Carroll has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|Oct. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Brewers
|Oct. 3
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has collected 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line on the year.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 7
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Oct. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Oct. 3
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Betts Stats
- Betts has put up 179 hits with 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs and 96 walks. He has driven in 107 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .307/.408/.579 so far this year.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Oct. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 28
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has collected 213 hits with 60 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 23 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .334/.412/.571 so far this season.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 7
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Oct. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 29
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.