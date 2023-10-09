Player prop betting options for Mookie Betts, Corbin Carroll and others are available in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Dodger Stadium on Monday, starting at 9:07 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Monday, October 9, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 75 RBI (162 total hits). He has stolen 53 bases.

He has a .287/.363/.508 slash line on the year.

Carroll has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Oct. 7 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 at Brewers Oct. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Brewers Oct. 3 2-for-3 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros Sep. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has collected 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line on the year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Oct. 7 1-for-3 2 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Oct. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Oct. 3 3-for-4 0 0 2 4 1 vs. Astros Sep. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Betts Stats

Betts has put up 179 hits with 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs and 96 walks. He has driven in 107 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .307/.408/.579 so far this year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Giants Oct. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Sep. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Giants Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Sep. 28 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has collected 213 hits with 60 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He's slashed .334/.412/.571 so far this season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 7 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Giants Oct. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Sep. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Sep. 29 3-for-4 3 1 1 7 0 at Rockies Sep. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

