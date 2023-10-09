Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:41 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Monday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62) and Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) squaring off at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:07 PM ET on October 9.
The probable pitchers are Bobby Miller (11-4, 3.76 ERA) for the Dodgers and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-2.
- When it comes to the total, Arizona and its foes are 4-5-1 in its last 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have come away with 43 wins in the 88 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Arizona has won 12 of 25 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.6 runs per game (746 total), Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 30
|Astros
|L 1-0
|Merrill Kelly vs Justin Verlander
|October 1
|Astros
|L 8-1
|Kyle Nelson vs Cristian Javier
|October 3
|@ Brewers
|W 6-3
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Corbin Burnes
|October 4
|@ Brewers
|W 5-2
|Zac Gallen vs Freddy Peralta
|October 7
|@ Dodgers
|W 11-2
|Merrill Kelly vs Clayton Kershaw
|October 9
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Bobby Miller
|October 11
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
