Corbin Carroll -- hitting .366 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on October 9 at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in NLDS Game 2 with the Diamondbacks on top 1-0.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Dodgers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023

Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.363), slugging percentage (.508) and total hits (162) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.

Carroll has reached base via a hit in 105 games this season (of 156 played), and had multiple hits in 51 of those games.

In 26 games this year, he has homered (16.7%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 35.3% of his games this year, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 85 of 156 games this season, and more than once 30 times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 75 .290 AVG .283 .368 OBP .358 .530 SLG .486 34 XBH 31 13 HR 12 40 RBI 35 61/29 K/BB 64/28 20 SB 33

Dodgers Pitching Rankings