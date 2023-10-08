Air Force, Fresno State, Week 6 MWC Football Power Rankings
As we head into Week 6 of the college football schedule, which team sits on top of the MWC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
MWC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Air Force
- Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 11-0
- Odds to Win MWC: +210
- Overall Rank: 22nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 122nd
- Last Game: W 49-10 vs San Diego State
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
2. Fresno State
- Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 11-0
- Odds to Win MWC: +220
- Overall Rank: 32nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 127th
- Last Game: W 27-9 vs Nevada
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Wyoming
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
3. Wyoming
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win MWC: +800
- Overall Rank: 45th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 15th
- Last Game: W 35-26 vs New Mexico
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Fresno State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
4. Colorado State
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win MWC: +2200
- Overall Rank: 47th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 13th
- Last Game: W 41-20 vs Utah Tech
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Utah State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Stadium (Watch on Fubo)
5. UNLV
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win MWC: +1300
- Overall Rank: 63rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 112th
- Last Game: W 44-20 vs Hawaii
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
6. Boise State
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win MWC: +325
- Overall Rank: 71st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 25th
- Last Game: L 35-32 vs Memphis
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: San Jose State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
7. Utah State
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win MWC: +5000
- Overall Rank: 86th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 65th
- Last Game: W 34-33 vs UConn
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Colorado State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Stadium (Watch on Fubo)
8. San Diego State
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win MWC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 92nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 9th
- Last Game: L 49-10 vs Air Force
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
9. Nevada
- Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win MWC: +12500
- Overall Rank: 104th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 17th
- Last Game: L 27-9 vs Fresno State
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
10. San Jose State
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win MWC: +3000
- Overall Rank: 111th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 5th
- Last Game: L 45-20 vs Air Force
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Boise State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
11. New Mexico
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win MWC: +20000
- Overall Rank: 117th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 96th
- Last Game: L 35-26 vs Wyoming
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
12. Hawaii
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 1-11
- Odds to Win MWC: +8000
- Overall Rank: 119th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 84th
- Last Game: L 44-20 vs UNLV
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
