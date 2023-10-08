Marquise Brown vs. the Bengals' Defense: Week 5 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Marquise Brown and the Arizona Cardinals meet the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 at State Farm Stadium, where they'll face Logan Wilson and the Cincinnati Bengals defense. For more stats and analysis on the Cardinals receivers' matchup against the Bengals' secondary, see below.
Cardinals vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Marquise Brown Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bengals
|38.8
|9.7
|20
|67
|7.73
Marquise Brown vs. Logan Wilson Insights
Marquise Brown & the Cardinals' Offense
- Marquise Brown leads his team with 239 receiving yards on 21 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Through the air, Arizona has been midde-of-the-pack this year in passing yards, ranking 22nd in the league with 777 (194.3 per game).
- On offense, the Cardinals are scoring 22 points per contest (18th in NFL) and 337.8 yards per game (12th).
- Arizona has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 30.8 times per game, which is sixth in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Cardinals have thrown the ball 17 times this year, placing them 13th in the league.
Logan Wilson & the Bengals' Defense
- Logan Wilson has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 26 tackles, two TFL, and two passes defended to his name.
- Defensively, Cincinnati has given up 829 passing yards, or 207.3 per game -- that places the team 14th in the league.
- The Bengals are allowing 23.5 points per game, 18th in the NFL.
- Cincinnati hasn't allowed more than 100 receiving yards to an opposing player this season.
- The Bengals have allowed six players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Marquise Brown vs. Logan Wilson Advanced Stats
|Marquise Brown
|Logan Wilson
|Rec. Targets
|32
|16
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|21
|2
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.4
|11
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|239
|26
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|59.8
|6.5
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|53
|2
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|4
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|2
|Interceptions
