The Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) go on the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals (1-3) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Bengals and Cardinals recent betting insights and trends can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Bengals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bengals 3 44.5 -160 +135

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals vs. Bengals Betting Records & Stats

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored more than 44.5 combined points twice this season.

The average total for Arizona's games this season is 41.1 points, 3.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cardinals have registered a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, the Cardinals have won one out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.

Arizona has entered four games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and is 1-3 in those contests.

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati's matchups this year have an average total of 44.8, 0.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bengals have not won a game against the spread this season (0-3-1).

The Bengals are 1-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 33.3% of those games).

Cincinnati has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Bengals vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bengals 12.3 31 23.5 18 44.8 1 4 Cardinals 22 19 25.5 25 41.1 2 4

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.1 41.5 40.8 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 25.0 25.5 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 1-1 0-2

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 45.5 44.0 Implied Team Total AVG 23.5 24.0 23.0 ATS Record 0-3-1 0-1-1 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.