SoCon teams were in action for two games in the Week 6 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Week 6 SoCon Results

Samford 31 Wofford 10

  • Pregame Favorite: Samford (-13)
  • Pregame Total: 49.5

Samford Leaders

  • Passing: Michael Hiers (30-for-42, 239 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jay Stanton (19 ATT, 104 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Chandler Smith (7 TAR, 7 REC, 70 YDS)

Wofford Leaders

  • Passing: Pauly Seeley V (13-for-32, 114 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: J.T. Smith Jr. (7 ATT, 67 YDS)
  • Receiving: Rickie Shaw II (4 TAR, 4 REC, 47 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

WoffordSamford
251Total Yards457
114Passing Yards252
137Rushing Yards205
1Turnovers1

Western Carolina 52 Chattanooga 50

Western Carolina Leaders

  • Passing: Cole Gonzales (13-for-25, 276 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Desmond Reid (15 ATT, 211 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Censere Lee (3 TAR, 3 REC, 87 YDS, 2 TDs)

Chattanooga Leaders

  • Passing: Chase Artopoeus (29-for-45, 399 YDS, 5 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Ailym Ford (21 ATT, 89 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Jayin Whatley (11 TAR, 11 REC, 231 YDS, 4 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

ChattanoogaWestern Carolina
543Total Yards551
399Passing Yards276
144Rushing Yards275
2Turnovers0

Next Week's SoCon Games

Furman Paladins at Samford Bulldogs

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Seibert Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

VMI Keydets at Citadel Bulldogs

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Wofford Terriers at East Tennessee State Buccaneers

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Chattanooga Mocs at Mercer Bears

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Five Star Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

